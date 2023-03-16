Skip to Content
Gauchos are excited and ready to go for NCAA Tournament game vs Baylor in Denver

Gauchos looking forward to the challenge of playing Baylor.

DENVER, Colorado. - They are a double-digit underdog but the Gauchos know it is called 'March Madness' not 'March Normal.'

"I don't think any team cares about seeding," said UCSB sophomore Ajay Mitchell. "It's the NCAA Tournament, it's a big stage, anyone can win. We're just focused on playing our game, having fun, and like just compete with the biggest teams."

UCSB is the #14 seed in the South Region while their first round NCAA Tournament opponent is the third seed Baylor.

The Bears won a national title in 2021 and enter the tournament ranked #11 in the country.

"Baylor, I mean, first off, coached by a Hall of Famer in Coach Drew, a lot of respect for him,
always have had," began UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. "And what he's done from when he took
over to now is unbelievable. The talent on Baylor is incredible. I don't think it's just the three guards. I know they get all the hype, but Bridges, what a terrific talent he is, and all three guards I think are all NBA-caliber guards. They're the No. 2 offense in the country. Very, very explosive, explosive team."

UCSB has won a single-season school record 27 games this year against just 7 losses and enter the tournament having won seven straight games.

The Gauchos are a 10.5 point underdog to Baylor with tip-off on Friday 10:30am Pacific Time.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

