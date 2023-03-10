Cal Poly ends rough basketball season at 8-25

HENDERSON, Nev. - When John Smith took over the Cal Poly men's basketball program four years ago the Mustangs were coming off of 4 consecutive seasons with 20 or more losses.

Nothing has changed in that regard as the string of 20-loss seasons has reached 8 after a rough year that included an 18-game losing streak.

The Mustangs finish 8-25 and Smith's four-year record at Cal Poly is now 26-89.

He originally signed a 5-year contract but he reportedly received a two-year extension along the way.

Sports Director Mike Klan asked Smith about failing to reach double-digit wins in any of his 4 years at Cal Poly and he said, "Thanks for pointing that out, you are right. I can make all the excuses in the world but when you are building a program, when you take over a program, the first two years we started out with Covid, those two guys(Koroma and Stevenson) really didn't get to experience college basketball, the preparation, the right way for two years. Now you are starting to see the fruits of their labor the last two years and they are starting to turn the corner. Ali has another year to come back, Brantly you saw how he is building momentum so once again we are just going to try and build this program and I guarantee you we won't continue to have single-digits in the win-loss column."