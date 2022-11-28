Stevenson leads big second half comeback as Cal Poly wins at Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. - Junior forward Brantly Stevenson (above) scored a career high 23 points – including the go-ahead jumper with 39 seconds to play Monday evening – as the Cal Poly men's basketball program overturned a 14-point second half deficit to hand Pacific a 62-58 defeat inside the Spanos Center.

Graduate guard Nick Fleming added a Cal Poly best 12 points for the Mustangs (3-3) who, facing former Big West Conference foe Pacific (2-5) for the first time in nine seasons, trailed 37-23 with 16-and-a-half minutes to play. A 28-15 run shortened the deficit to 52-51 with three minutes left before Stevenson hit his lone three-pointer to hand Cal Poly the lead.

Cal Poly trailed twice more, but never by more than a point. With the Mustangs behind 57-56 and 39 seconds remaining, Stevenson sank the jumper to place Cal Poly in front. With Pacific forced to foul to regain possession, junior guard Kobe Sanders and Stevenson each added a pair of free throws to keep Cal Poly ahead.

Behind a season best eight Stevenson boards, Cal Poly outrebounded Pacific, 34-27.

Cal Poly concludes a two-game road trip on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Pepperdine. Tip time from Firestone Fieldhouse is 7 p.m.

Trailing Pacific after four minutes, 11-2, Cal Poly received two field goals apiece from Stevenson and senior guard Trevon Taylor to tie the matchup, 11-11. A free throw from senior forward Alimamy Koroma provided Cal Poly a brief lead before Pacific produced a 9-0 run to go up, 20-12, six-and-a-half minutes before the break.

Cal Poly twice closed Pacific's lead to three points down the stretch but, after recording just two baskets during the final four minutes of the half, the Mustangs trailed heading into the locker room, 32-23.

After falling behind by 14 points, Cal Poly once – then twice after two Koroma free throws cut the deficit to 52-49 – climbed within three points of Pacific. Stevenson then produced a layup and the rebound on Pacific's ensuing possession before sinking his three-pointer to hand Cal Poly the 54-52 advantage.

