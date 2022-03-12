Westmont Warriors Women’s Basketball wins NAIA Championship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Westmont looked to title themselves NAIA Champions tonight as Science & Arts University of Oklahoma came to town.

The Warriors came into tonight 26-4 and hoped to cap off a successful year as they fought the Drovers for the NAIA title.

Westmont had the lead just one time in the game, and it was with under a minute left of regulation.

The team shot just 23% from the field but the late fourth quarter efforts was enough to leap over the Drovers for the title.

Westmont's Iyree Jarrett had seven points including the go-ahead three to seal the win.

"There's crazy things going on in the world right now and to just play basketball, we are super grateful," said Jarrett.

