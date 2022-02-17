Gauchos lose at home as Cal State Fullerton gets season sweep

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Down by 2 points with under two minutes left UCSB freshman Ajay Mitchell launched an open three-point attempt but it was off target and the Gauchos comeback falls short in a 67-58 home loss to Cal State Fullerton.

Tray Maddox Jr. came off the bench and scored 15 points for the Titans including two 3-pointers with under three minutes left as Fullerton goes 2-0 this year against the Gauchos who slip to 3-5 in the Big West.

UCSB trailed 52-42 with 7:57 to go but cut the deficit to 56-55 on a Calvin Wishart layup with 3:11 remaining but could not get over the hump.

Amadou Sow had a team-high 11 points but he battled foul trouble.

Fullerton improves to 8-3 in league.