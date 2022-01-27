Gauchos lose Miller but win against Hawai’i

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team made its first six shots in the fourth quarter to pull away from Hawaii in a 65-51 win Thursday night at the Thunderdome.

The Gauchos (10-6, 4-3) were led by junior guard Alexis Tucker's 19 points (7/13 FG) and got yet another double-double from junior center Ila Lane, who finished with 13 points (4/6 FG) and 11 rebounds.

Senior point guard Danae Miller left the game midway through the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury and didn't return, but guards Johnni Gonzalez and Anya Choice stepped up to handle the backcourt load. Gonzalez tied a season-best with eight assists, while Choice went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field – all in the second half – for her season-high 11 points.

With the win, UCSB improves to 7-1 at home this season.

(UCSB Athletics contributed to this article).