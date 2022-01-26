Record-tying shooting by Miles Norris leads UCSB to first road win

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Senior Miles Norris tied a UCSB single-game record with 9 three-pointers in a 72-45 blowout win at Cal State Northridge.

Norris made his first 9 three-point attempts before finally missing as he went 9-of-10 from beyond the arc for a career-high 31 points.

Norris tied the 3-point record set by Brian Johnson and later equaled by Michael Bryson.

UCSB held the Matadors to just 13 second-half points.

It was the Gauchos first win in seven road games this year and it gave head coach Joe Pasternack career-victory #150.

UCSB is 1-3 in the Big West and 8-7 overall.