Two more UCSB men’s basketball games are canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UCSB Men's Basketball team has announced that it's upcoming games with UC Riverside and UC Davis have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The games were scheduled for Thursday, January 20th and Saturday, January 22nd.

These games will be declared no-contests and will not be rescheduled.

The Gauchos have had five Big West Conference games canceled with four of those home contests.

UCSB is 0-2 in league, both were on the road.

The Gauchos next game is scheduled for January, 25 at Cal State Northridge.