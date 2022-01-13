Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:48 pm

Gauchos go ice cold down the stretch and lose at Long Beach State in their Big West opener

ucsb
UC Santa Barbara
Gauchos go cold and lose at Long Beach State 65-58.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - UCSB led at Long Beach 58-57 after a long jumper by freshman Ajay Mitchell with 3:45 left but they went scoreless the rest of the way and dropped their Big West opener 65-58.

It was the Gauchos first game in two weeks as they had three straight Big West games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Mitchell led UCSB with 15 points.

The Gauchos led 34-26 at the half and extended the lead to 12 points in the opening minute of the second half after a Miles Norris steal and slam.

But the Gauchos were outscored 39-20 in the final 19 minutes of the game and fell to 7-6 for the season.

The Beach was led by Aboubacar who scored 17 points.

College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content