SBCC is ready to return to football on Saturday

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is finally go time for Santa Barbara City College football.

SBCC will open up the 2021 season at rival Hancock College in Santa Maria on Saturday at 2pm.

The Vaqueros missed all of last season due to the pandemic.

Santa Barbara is trying to make up for lost time but mostly they are just happy to be playing again.

They are thrilled to play this season on a brand new turf at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros are young but they do boast a lot of local talent from the Santa Barbara area including Dos Pueblos wide receiver Cyrus Wallace, San Marcos quarterback Ben Partee, Santa Barbara wide receiver Dakota Hill and Bishop Diego defensive lineman Semisi Falemaka and Jordan Tagaloa.