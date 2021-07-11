Cardinals select UCSB pitcher McGreevy in First Round of MLB Draft

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Throughout the 2021 season, UC Santa Barbara baseball pitcher Michael McGreevy deceived hitters and impressed scouts. Now a bigger stage awaits.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals selected McGreevy with the 18th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

He becomes the second-highest draft pick in program history, after Dillon Tate's fourth overall selection in 2015.

McGreevy's elite command was likely one of the most appealing factors for teams interested in drafting him. He worked 101.2 innings in 2021, striking out 115 batters while walking only 11. He had a stellar 2.92 ERA.

He was named First Team All-Big West and a Second Team All-American.