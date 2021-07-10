Channel League co-MVP Sheldon to walk on at UCSB

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School hoops star Max Sheldon is staying home for the next chapter of his playing career.

Sheldon will walk on to the UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team this fall.

The San Marcos High School point guard was the Royals' leading scorer in 2021 and shared Channel League MVP honors with teammate John Connolly.

The Gauchos won the Big West regular season and tournament titles this spring, earning their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 10 years.