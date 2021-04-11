UCSB baseball loses first home Big West game in 2021

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball has been on a tear since losing four straight home games to Top-25 team Oregon last month, but they could not extend that run on Sunday.

The Gauchos missed a chance to complete a four-game series sweep at home, losing 7-3 to Cal State Northridge in the series finale.

Broc Mortensen supplied all of UCSB's scoring with a three-run home run to cut the home side's deficit to 4-3, but the Gauchos were unable to complete the comeback.

They still have gone 15-4 since dropping four straight to Oregon.

UCSB (21-9, 11-4) remains in second place in the Big West behind leader UC Irvine.