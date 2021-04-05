Skip to Content
UCSB cancels the rest of women’s water polo season

UCSB cancels the remainder of the women's water polo season due to COVID-19 issues in the program.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara has cancelled the remainder of its 2021 women's water polo season, effective immediately, due to COVID-related issues within the program. 

The Gauchos were scheduled to host Hawai'i on Sunday and were 3-5 in eight matches prior to the cancellation. 

"It is unfortunate that we needed to take this action," said UCSB Director of Athletics John McCutcheon. "But circumstances forced our decision. We will continue to support the team as we progress through this difficult situation."

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics.

