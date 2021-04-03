UCSB sweeps Cal Poly as softball rivalry returns

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly renewed the Blue-Green Rivalry on the softball diamond for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

The Gauchos completed a three-game sweep at home on Saturday with a 9-6 win over the Mustangs.

Ally Nodohara homered and drove in two runs for Gauchos. Maddie Amos knocked in a pair of runs for the Mustangs.

UCSB (8-18) improved to 5-4 in the Big West while Cal Poly (8-11) fell to 3-6 in conference play.