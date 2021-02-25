More delays with Cal Poly football season

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly's scheduled 2020-21 football home opener against Weber State, originally slated for March 6, has been postponed to Saturday, April 17, per an agreement between the two institutions and the Big Sky Conference.

The Big Sky Conference released a shortened six-game spring schedule in January, leaving two bye weeks on March 20 and April 17 to provide an opportunity to reschedule postponed contests. Cal Poly has already moved its first game against UC Davis to the March 20 slot.

The Mustangs returned to the practice field last Saturday after a pause of 17 days.

Cal Poly is now scheduled to open the spring season by hosting Southern Utah on March 13. Weber State will open its spring season this Saturday at Idaho State

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics.