College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Senior JaQuori McLaughlin scored a game-high 23 points and dished out 8 assists.

Ajare Sanni came off the bench to score 16 points as he was 5-of-8 from three-point distance.

Senior Devearl Ramsey added 15 points as the Gauchos improved to 4-1 on the season.