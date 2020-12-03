Gauchos set Thunderdome record with 123 points as they blast Bethesda

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Devearl Ramsey hit a three pointer to open the game and UCSB just kept scoring as they piled up a new Thunderdome record with 123 points.

The Gauchos blasted Bethesda College from Anaheim 123-52 to improve to 2-0.

UCSB shot 68.1 percent from the field making 49-of-72 shots.

Robinson Idehen tied a career-high with 21 points as he made 10-of-11 from the field.

Twelve Gauchos scored and five players were in double-figures.

Miles Norris had a highlight-reel dunk for two of his 13 points.

UCSB led 65-16 at the half.

Junior star Amadou Sow sat out this game.

Senior JaQuori McLaughlin who sat out the season-opener, scored nine points and dished out a game-high 7 assists.

The Gauchos host Loyola Marymount University on Monday, December 7.