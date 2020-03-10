UCSB sporting events will be fan-less for the foreseeable future

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As a precaution to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, beginning with the upcoming weekend's baseball games and men's volleyball match, all UC Santa Barbara Intercollegiate Athletics events will be held without fans in attendance for the foreseeable future, Athletics Director John McCutcheon announced Tuesday.

In addition, the Big West Conference Basketball Tournament, which begins tonight in Long Beach, will be conducted without spectators in attendance. The Gauchos men's team is set to play UC Riverside on Thursday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. while the women's team will open the tournament on Friday at 2:30 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

"After much thought and discussion, with the safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans in mind, all UCSB-sponsored athletic events are scheduled to continue, however, events will now be held without fans, meaning there should be no fans at the in attendance," McCutcheon said. "Home events will be staffed with essential personnel only."

The restrictions are not limited to athletics. The following statement from Chancellor Henry Yang was sent to all faculty, staff and students at UCSB on Tuesday afternoon:

Our campus will be transitioning to remote instruction for the remainder of Winter Quarter and the start of the Spring Quarter through at least the end of April. Given our campus's transition to remote instruction and the possibility of additional travel disruptions and restrictions, we are recommending that all undergraduate students traveling for spring break be prepared for the possibility of remaining away from campus through the month of April. We understand that graduate students have different academic commitments and recommend that they consult with their advisors and departments.

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics