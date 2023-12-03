Simi Valley loses to Central Valley Chrisitan in CIF-State SoCal Regional final

VISALIA, Calif. - The best high school football season for Simi Valley ended with a 55-38 loss at Central Valley Christian in a CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 2-A final.

The Pioneers trailed 47-24 at the half but pulled within 47-38 early in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

Last week Simi Valley captured the program's first ever CIF-Southern Section title winning in overtime at Mira Costa in division 6.

Simi Valley finishes the year 9-6.