Simi Valley loses to Central Valley Chrisitan in CIF-State SoCal Regional final

Simi Valley loses at Central Valley Christian 55-38 in a CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 2-A final.
Published 12:15 am

VISALIA, Calif. - The best high school football season for Simi Valley ended with a 55-38 loss at Central Valley Christian in a CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 2-A final.

The Pioneers trailed 47-24 at the half but pulled within 47-38 early in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

Last week Simi Valley captured the program's first ever CIF-Southern Section title winning in overtime at Mira Costa in division 6.

Simi Valley finishes the year 9-6.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

