Atascadero Winter Youth Basketball League opens registration

ATASCADERO, Calif.– The City of Atascadero opens registration for the Winter Youth Basketball League's 2023-2024 season.

The league emphasizes a non-competitive setting with divisions for anyone between kindergarten through grade 12 at any skill level.

The City is also on the look out for volunteer coaches and sponsors for the program.

Registration costs $111 for residents, or $122 for non-residents. The deadline to register closes on October 20.

Practices begin the week of November 27, with games every Saturday starting January sixth. Each player from first to eighth grade must attend a skills clinics assessment on the following days:

Kinder Division: Tuesday, 10/17 or 10/24 4:00-4:45pm

1st & 2nd Grade: Tuesday, 10/17 or 10/24 5:00-5:45pm

3rd & 4th Grade: Tuesday, 10/17 or 10/24 6:00-6:45pm

5th & 6th Grade: Wednesday, 10/18 or 10/25 5:00-5:45pm

7th & 8th Grade: Wednesday, 10/18 or 10/25 4:00-4:45pm



For more information or to express interest in volunteering, contact the City's Recreation Team at 805-470-3360 or email jsilva@atascadero.org.