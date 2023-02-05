Truex Jr. wins the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum in the pre-season entertainment spectacular

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Martin Truex Jr. survived a 150 lap race with 16 cautions to win the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum Sunday.



The unique race was a pre-season event prior to the Daytona 500 set for Feb.19 (on Central Coast Fox 11.)

Fans were treated to heat races before the main event to determine the starting lineup with 27 cars, a field that is smaller than a regular season NASCAR race.

They also saw multiple high powered musical performances including Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill.



The roar from 27 cars came after actor and Montecito resident Rob Lowe gave the command, "driver's start your engines!"



As the race ended, a full moon had risen over the Coliseum torch and fireworks went off.

This was the second year for the Clash in a configuration that fits a one-of-a-kind quarter-mile track inside the famous football stadium. It's unclear if a third year of this race will take place at the Coliseum or if it will be moved to another location.



The win for Truex Jr. was a victory for Toyota Racing Development based Costa Mesa (Orange County).