No. 25 UCSB baseball falls to Cal State Fullerton Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was an overall success for the Gauchos on the diamond this weekend.

The team picked up two wins this weekend against Cal State Fullerton, extending UCSB's win streak to seven by the end of Saturday night.

Sunday afternoon brought their first loss, however, losing 7-6.

Blake Klassen provided the lone home run Sunday afternoon but it was not enough as the Titans stole the final game from the Gauchos and broke their win streak.

UCSB will be on the road Tuesday to face Saint Mary's before a three game series at UC Davis starting Friday.

Here's more from Sunday's loss.