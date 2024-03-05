Skip to Content
Primary Election

Incumbents along the Central Coast take the lead in key races so far this Super Tuesday

[7:36 PM] Lily Dallow Workers taking ballots from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office drop off on Super Tuesday said this was the highest number of ballots they've seen so far for this election.
By
today at 8:27 pm
Published 7:39 pm

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Incumbents running for re-election in three key races along the Central Coast this Super Tuesday are currently in the lead as the first wave of results come in.

These three races include: U.S. Representative for District 24, State Senator for District 21 and State Assembly for District 37.

The first wave of votes was released online around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Running against Thomas Cole and Helena Pasquarella in the U.S. Representative for District 24 race, incumbent Salud Carbajal so far leads the vote count with 58% of votes. Cole is behind Carbajal with about 34%, and Pasquarella in third with about 8%.

In the race for State Senator in District 21, incumbent Monique Limón is holding her seat so far with 65% of votes against her opponent, Elijah Mack.

Incumbent Gregg Hart is also holding his seat as of 9:15 p.m. against opponent Sari Domingues, with their vote counts currently at 64% to 36% for the State Assembly for District 37 race.

This article will continue to be updated as more results come into the station.

Visit keyt.com/yourvote for a full list of updating election results this Super Tuesday. The results will not be final until all votes have been counted.

