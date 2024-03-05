Incumbents along the Central Coast take the lead in key races so far this Super Tuesday

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Incumbents running for re-election in three key races along the Central Coast this Super Tuesday are currently in the lead as the first wave of results come in.

These three races include: U.S. Representative for District 24, State Senator for District 21 and State Assembly for District 37.

The first wave of votes was released online around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Running against Thomas Cole and Helena Pasquarella in the U.S. Representative for District 24 race, incumbent Salud Carbajal so far leads the vote count with 58% of votes. Cole is behind Carbajal with about 34%, and Pasquarella in third with about 8%.

In the race for State Senator in District 21, incumbent Monique Limón is holding her seat so far with 65% of votes against her opponent, Elijah Mack.

Incumbent Gregg Hart is also holding his seat as of 9:15 p.m. against opponent Sari Domingues, with their vote counts currently at 64% to 36% for the State Assembly for District 37 race.

This article will continue to be updated as more results come into the station.

Visit keyt.com/yourvote for a full list of updating election results this Super Tuesday. The results will not be final until all votes have been counted.