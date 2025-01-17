Trump’s inauguration expected to be moved indoors

By Alayna Treene, Kate Sullivan and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is expected to be moved indoors Monday due to dangerously cold temperatures projected in the nation’s capital, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the plans told CNN.

Plans are underway to have Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance sworn into office inside the US Capitol Rotunda, the sources said. Discussions regarding where to hold the inaugural parade and other celebrations are still underway. However, Trump’s team has been in talks to potentially hold some of the festivities at the Capitol One arena, where Trump will host a rally on Sunday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

