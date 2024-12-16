Skip to Content
Judge rules Trump does not have immunity from hush money conviction

By Kara Scannell, Jeremy Herb and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump does not have immunity from prosecution in the so-called hush money case in which a jury found him guilty earlier this year, Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday night.

The judge said that the testimony at the trial relates “entirely to unofficial conduct entitled to no immunity protections.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

