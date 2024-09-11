Here’s how Biden and the 2024 candidates will commemorate 9/11

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks on Wednesday with visits to each of three sites of the terror attacks.

Harris will join Biden, who arrived in New York on Tuesday afternoon, for a commemoration event at Ground Zero in Manhattan Wednesday morning. The duo will then travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial, according to a White House schedule.

Later in the afternoon, they will both travel to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, for another wreath laying ceremony.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are scheduled to appear at Ground Zero too. Trump will also travel to Shanksville on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with his plans. It’s unclear whether the two parties will cross paths.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will also attend an event to commemorate the anniversary. His office did not say where the event will take place.

Trump and Harris will be hours past their first in-person meeting at the presidential debate Tuesday night.

While candidates in active campaigning in past years have traditionally avoided politics on the anniversary of the attacks, this campaign cycle is notable for its toxicity and it remains to be seen how and whether each campaign will engage in politics on Wednesday.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when Islamist terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners on September 11, 2001. Two planes were crashed into each of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Another plane was crashed into the Pentagon, and the fourth crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania after passengers tried to thwart the hijacking.

Last year, Biden marked the 22nd anniversary with a ceremony involving American service members in Alaska. During that ceremony, the president falsely claimed he visited Ground Zero “the next day” after the attacks. He actually went nine days later.

The president visited the Pentagon during the anniversary in 2022. In 2021, he and first lady Jill Biden also traveled to each of the three sites of the terror attack. They were joined by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the New York remembrance.

