Police investigating break-in at Trump campaign office in Virginia

By Adrienne Winston, CNN

(CNN) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a break-in late Sunday at former President Donald Trump’s campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it was called around 9 p.m. Sunday for a burglary at the office, which is being leased by the Trump campaign and also operates as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Investigators say they have surveillance video that shows the burglary suspect inside the campaign office wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

