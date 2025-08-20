Redistricting talk leads to public view of proposed maps

VENTURA, Calif.-A staffer from Salud Carbajal's office has invited voters to view proposed maps at the Foster Library in Ventura on Wednesday from 6:15-8:15 p.m.

The viewing coincides with the local Democratic Club's monthly meeting and comes a day after the Senate Standing Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments held a hearing in Sacramento.

Voters will have a say on whether the state should redistrict in November.

Axious is reporting that a majority of voters already support the idea.

Redistricting proposals have been getting similar attention in Texas where President Trump's redistricted Congressional map was approved by the Texas House Republicans this week.

They hope changes will protect the conservative majority in the House of Representatives.

Democrats think Governor Gavin Newsom's proposal will keep local representatives in blue districts.

Carbajal would add Saticoy and unincorporated Ventura County area near Ventura

Congresswoman Julia Brownley's district would add Calabasas, Woodland Hills and portions of the Antelope Valley

Simi Valley and Moorpark would shift into Rep. Brad Sherman's district.

The number of representatives depends on population.

It is usually determined each decade following census reports in each state.

Republicans and Democrats have accused the opposing party of gerrymandering or manipulating boundaries.

It got its name from a Massachusetts Governor named Eldridge Gerry in the early 1800's.

We will have more reaction to the proposals tonight on the news.