Locals attend Trump rally in Coachella

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Some Central Coast locals went to the "Make American Great Again Rally" in the Coachella Valley on Saturday including the Treasurer of the California Repubulcan Party .

Greg Gandrud said his group had VIP passed that allowed them to sit about 70 feet from former President Trump at Calhoun Ranch.

His direction to the outdoor event informed guests that all cars would be screened by the United State Secret Service upon entry.

"President Trump brought it right here to Kamala's backyard where her failed policies totally messed up California, so, it is amazing to be here with President Trump and be hearing about his vision," said Grandrud.

When asked about the arrest of a Las Vegas man on a weapons charge Gandrud said he thinks the man will be exonerated.

The suspect posted a lengthy explanation of X describing himself as a Trump supporter who did not know the guns laws in California.

Gandrud lives in Ventura and runs a financial services business in Carpinteria.

He attended Trumps Inauguration in 2016 and hopes to attend another one next year.

Your News Channel will have more reaction from Gandrud tonight on the news.