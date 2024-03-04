“805 Patriots” host overpass rally on eve of Super Tuesday

MONTECITO, Calif.-A rush hour rally took place on the San Ysidro Road overpass on Monday.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump waved flags, signs and banners.

Drivers heading through Montecito could see about a dozen people on the overpass.

Members of 805 Patriots, founded by Charles DiMauro, said they are urging people to vote for Trump on Super Tuesday.

DiMauro said he is confident he will win.

They are also celebrating the United State Supreme Court ruling that allows Trump to stay on the ballot in Colorado.