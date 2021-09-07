Larry Elder making a campaign swing through Santa Barbara days before the recall vote
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Recall candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard right now. A front runner, Larry Elder will stop in Santa Barbara Wednesday.
Elder will stop by the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens Wednesday at 3:30.
The event is open to the public.
Elder was recently in Santa Barbara for a private fundraising event.
The radio talk show host is one of the strongest Republican contenders, if
Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled in Tuesday's election.
