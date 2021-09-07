Larry Elder making a campaign swing through Santa Barbara days before the recall vote

Politics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Recall candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard right now. A front runner, Larry Elder will stop in Santa Barbara Wednesday.

Elder will stop by the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens Wednesday at 3:30.

The event is open to the public.

Elder was recently in Santa Barbara for a private fundraising event.

The radio talk show host is one of the strongest Republican contenders, if

Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled in Tuesday's election.