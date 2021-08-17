Official ballot drop boxes begin to fill up in Santa Barbara County

Politics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Elections office has an official ballot drop box out front of its Santa Barbara location.

Although election day isn't until September 14, a steady stream of voters dropped off ballots on Tuesday afternoon, the same day they received their ballots and voter information guides in the mail.

Alan Williams arrived on his bicycle.

"It's a pretty day and I got home from my morning ride on the bike and there is the ballot in my mailbox, and so I said 'I know what I'm voting' and so I got it done, and now I got an afternoon ride."

Others said they didn't want to delay having their say in this controversial Gubernatorial Recall Election.

Bill Lascurrettes, 82, said he was upset by the estimated $276 million dollar price tag of the recall election.

He recalled the 2003 recall election when Republican movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger succeeded Democrat Gray Davis.

Schwarzenegger went on to win a re-election and served as governor until he was termed-out in 2011.

The ballots have a 'Yes' or 'No' question about whether or not Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled. Below that are 46 candidates to choose from if people answer 'Yes.'

The candidates include broadcaster Larry Elder, businessman John Cox , screenwriter Patrick Kilpatrick, and former Olympian and transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner.

Some areas, including Lompoc, have measures on the ballot.

Lompoc voters will decide whether Measure Q2021 should increase the general taxes on cannabis manufacturing and distribution.

The number of official drop boxes and polling places depends on the county.

Ventura County, for example, has in-person voting from Sept. 11 through Election Day at more than 50 locations and and dozens of ballot drop-off locations.

For more information visit sbcvote.com in Santa Barbara County, Ventura.vote.org in Ventura County and slocounty.ca.gov in San Luis Obispo County.