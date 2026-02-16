Storm Drenches SLO County With More Than An Inch of Rain Monday Morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The arrival of a significant winter storm drenched the Central Coast Monday morning with heavy rainfall, including San Luis Obispo County.

"We've seen a lot of heavy rain activity," said Scotty Jalbert, San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Director. "This morning started very early by, I believe the 9 a.m. we saw up to at least one inch in North County, which is a good amount of rain for us."

As of early Monday afternoon, San Luis Obispo County was wet, but according to Jalbert, had avoided any severe impacts from the storm.

"Fortunately, we've not had any significant issues with that heavy rainfall," said Jalbert. "But that just is going to lead into other things for the rest of the week."

With rainfall expected to last for the next few days, Jalbert indicated the county is keeping a close eye on a handful of troublespot locations, including Arroyo Grande Creek, Avila Drive and the Salinas River.

"We're in a monitoring stage," said Jalbert. "We have a heightened alert due to the weather, especially with the thunderstorm activities that we're expecting. We will be monitoring throughout the day and throughout the night, especially in this next series of storms that start tomorrow. With that, the grounds being saturated we can expect a little more problems with maybe localized flooding, trees coming down with power lines and so forth."

