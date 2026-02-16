Dark Santa Maria Skies Rumble As Rain And Thunder Push Through

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Darkened skies over Santa Maria quietly rumbled as the afternoon thunderstorm pushed its way through.

An early morning downpour ushered in the start of Santa Maria’s work week, creating flooded street corners while making the use of wipers and headlights necessary.

Black Road between Santa Maria and Guadalupe was closed due to flash flooding, and officials say areas east of Santa Maria are seeing potential for flash flooding and closure.

No major incidents or outages have been reported in the northern parts of Santa Barbara county, but emergency preparedness alerts have been issued for most of the Central Coast.

Officials at Santa Barbara county’s Office of Emergency Management recommend continuing to be on alert throughout the remainder of the week, as more showers are on the way.

