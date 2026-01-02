High tides to create dangerous beach conditions through Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning beachgoers about dangerous conditions along the coastline for the next few days.

A "Beach Hazards Statement" for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties has been issued by the NWS through Monday morning.

According to the NWS, dangerous rip currents and elevated waves are expected along the Central Coast coastline.

It also said other impacts may include minor coastal flooding due to abnormally high tides between seven to seven-and-a-half feet, along with gusty southerly winds.

The conditions come with the arrival of "king tides," a seasonal occurrence when tides are at their highest and lowest point of the year.

Peak tide times are expected in each morning between 7 a.m. to 11 a. m.

With the Beach Hazards Statement now in effect, the NWS is advising the public to keep out of the water due to dangerous swimming conditions or to stay near occupied lifeguard towers.

Anyone who visits the coastline is also warned to especially avoid rocky areas along the coastline.