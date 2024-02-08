Skip to Content
Tornado investigation underway in Grover Beach

today at 10:54 am
Published 11:45 am

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The National Weather Service is sending investigators to Grover Beach on Thursday to determine if a tornado touched down.

A massive tree came down at West Grand Avenue and 9th Street on Wednesday.

The intense storm swept through the Central and South Coasts with multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Wednesdays storm caused trees toppled over, a busted transformer, downed power lines, blinking streetlights and damaged cars.

A team from the National Weather Service in Oxnard plans to arrive in Grover Beach by mid-morning.

