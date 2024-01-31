Skip to Content
Weather News

Emergency organizations help locals prepare for incoming storm systems

By
New
today at 3:59 pm
Published 4:47 pm

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – Ahead of approaching storms across the Central Coast region, county emergency response organizations have announced available sandbag filling locations.

The County of Santa Barbara has three flood control shops and 15 sand bag filling locations that you can find here.

Rain is also expected in San Luis Obispo County as well and you will need to bring your own bags and shovels as they will not be provided at those filling locations.

The City of Santa Barbara will also have sandbagging operations that you can learn more about here.

For the latest information on weather conditions and alerts, check out the National Weathers Service's Los Angeles field office here, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management webpage, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services' webpage, and the official Ventura County Incident Information page here.

You can always check in on your News Channel's website and broadcast coverage for all the latest information.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News
CALIFORNIA
KEYT
national weather service
rainstorm impact
safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services
sand bag operations
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content