Emergency organizations help locals prepare for incoming storm systems

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – Ahead of approaching storms across the Central Coast region, county emergency response organizations have announced available sandbag filling locations.

The County of Santa Barbara has three flood control shops and 15 sand bag filling locations that you can find here.

Rain is also expected in San Luis Obispo County as well and you will need to bring your own bags and shovels as they will not be provided at those filling locations.

The City of Santa Barbara will also have sandbagging operations that you can learn more about here.

For the latest information on weather conditions and alerts, check out the National Weathers Service's Los Angeles field office here, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management webpage, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services' webpage, and the official Ventura County Incident Information page here.

