Hurricane Hilary now category two, first tropical storm to hit California since 1939

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The National Hurricane Center declared Hurricane Hilary a Category 2 Hurricane.

The center said it is likely to become a major hurricane later on Thursday.

This is the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939.

Hurricane #Hilary Advisory 5A: Hilary Now a Category 2 Hurricane. Likely to Become a Major Hurricane Later Today. https://t.co/Oy8uoeSibM — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 17, 2023

