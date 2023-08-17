Skip to Content
Hurricane Hilary now category two, first tropical storm to hit California since 1939

MGN: NOAA
Published 12:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The National Hurricane Center declared Hurricane Hilary a Category 2 Hurricane.

The center said it is likely to become a major hurricane later on Thursday.

This is the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939.

Hurricane Hilary
Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña

