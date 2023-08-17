Hurricane Hilary now category two, first tropical storm to hit California since 1939
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The National Hurricane Center declared Hurricane Hilary a Category 2 Hurricane.
The center said it is likely to become a major hurricane later on Thursday.
This is the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939.
