Another round of rain prompts road closures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- On Wednesday the rain brought a lot activity to the streets of Santa Barbara, as several streets became flooded.

Overall, Highway 101 and the roads in town were quieter since many of the school districts closed for the day.

An area that is prone to flooding is the old coast highway. The street has been shut down near the municipal tennis courts.

Old coast highway shut down due to rain. Photo Credits: Tracy Lehr.

In Montecito there was an evacuation order, and some residents that left came to see how their properties were holding up.

The California Conservation crops arrived in Montecito to help fill sand bags in Manning Park.

The sand bags were free for those who stopped by and picked one up.

The rain has also affected many other streets.

On the eastside of town near Milpas, some streets were flooded, but that didn't stop deliveries from happening.

For more information and to stay up to date on road closures click here.