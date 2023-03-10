Skip to Content
Weather News
By
Published 10:29 am

Santa Barbara and SLO counties included in President Biden’s California emergency declaration

White House Press Office

CENTRAL COAST, Calif.– President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California allowing federal storm assistance to support state and local response efforts to the severe Mar. 9 storm system.

Counties included under the declaration are the counties of Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba.

The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA to mobilize and distribute resources to alleviate weather impacts under Title V of the Stafford Act.

Governor Newsom requested the presidential emergency declaration to support on the ground storm responses.

“California is deploying every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms battering our state. In these dangerous and challenging conditions, it is crucial that Californians remain vigilant and follow all guidance from local emergency responders.” 

Article Topic Follows: Weather News
ca emergency declaration
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content