Santa Barbara and SLO counties included in President Biden’s California emergency declaration

CENTRAL COAST, Calif.– President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California allowing federal storm assistance to support state and local response efforts to the severe Mar. 9 storm system.

Counties included under the declaration are the counties of Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba.

The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA to mobilize and distribute resources to alleviate weather impacts under Title V of the Stafford Act.

Governor Newsom requested the presidential emergency declaration to support on the ground storm responses.

“California is deploying every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms battering our state. In these dangerous and challenging conditions, it is crucial that Californians remain vigilant and follow all guidance from local emergency responders.”