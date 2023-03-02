Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in Governor Newsom state of emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms

SANTA BARBARA & SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES, Calif.– Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in 13 counties including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo following the recent winter storms.

The proclamation activates the California Guard and State Operarions Center to county-led emergency response efforts to coordinate disaster relief.

Majority of ground support and mutual aid is focused on San Bernardino county which sustained severe damage from the storms. The state of emergency includes the counties of Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma and Tulare.

Read the full proclamation from the Governor's Office here.

Make sure to follow out First Alert Weather Center for the latest updates.