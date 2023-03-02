Skip to Content
Weather News
By
Published 10:01 am

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in Governor Newsom state of emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA & SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES, Calif.– Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in 13 counties including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo following the recent winter storms.

The proclamation activates the California Guard and State Operarions Center to county-led emergency response efforts to coordinate disaster relief.

Majority of ground support and mutual aid is focused on San Bernardino county which sustained severe damage from the storms. The state of emergency includes the counties of Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma and Tulare.

Read the full proclamation from the Governor's Office here.

Make sure to follow out First Alert Weather Center for the latest updates.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News
Governor Newsom
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
state of emergency
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content