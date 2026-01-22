Skip to Content
One Dead After Vehicle vs. Bicycle Collision

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Oxnard Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle-bicycle collision.

The incident happened around 6:30pm Wednesday on Wooley Road in Oxnard.

Officers found a bicyclist suffering from major wounds at the scene when they arrived.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bicyclist had been traveling when the vehicle, also traveling eastbound, collided with him.

An investigation is ongoing.

