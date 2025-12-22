City Halts Tree Cutting at Ventura Monarch Butterfly Habitat

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - Tree cutting at a known monarch butterfly habitat in Ventura was halted after city officials arrived at the scene and ordered crews to stop work.

Monarch conservationist Chris Amendt of Native Monarchs raised concerns as crews began removing trees at the Vista Del Mar site, a location long recognized as a monarch overwintering habitat.

City code enforcement initially issued a verbal stop-work order to the contractor.

After city staff left the site, work continued, with the contractor telling community members who remained that they would not stop without a written order.

Code enforcement later returned and issued a physical stop-work notice, which ultimately halted the tree cutting.

The area had remained untouched for more than a decade before drawing renewed attention following recent Ventura City Council discussions and increased activity on social media.

Ventura City Councilmember Alex Mangone was present when the stop-work order was enforced.