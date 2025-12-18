Jordan Corrales convicted of felony evasion and three misdemeanors after high-speed chase

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Jordan Corrales of Oxnard was convicted earlier this week of felony evasion and three misdemeanors including battery and vandalism after a domestic violence incident and subsequent high-speed chase one year ago.

Following the guilty verdict, Corrales admitted to the following special allegations and aggravating factors:

CRC 4.421(b)(3)–Defendant Served a Prior Prison Sentence

CRC 4.421(b)(4)–Defendant was on Probation when the Crime Occurred

PC 667S2–Prior Strike 2

PC 1170(h)(3)–Prior Serious or Violent Felony

Early in the morning of Dec. 16, 2024, Corrales broke down the front door of the home his ex-girlfriend was staying at and once inside, he confronted his ex-girlfriend and her blind aunt stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

The blind woman attempted to shield her niece, but Corrales shoved her aside before fleeing the scene after he heard approaching sirens detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Corrales was later spotted by parole agents and Sheriff's deputies before leading law enforcement on a 15-mile, high-speed vehicle pursuit through Oxnard around 8:45 a.m. shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Speeds over 100 miles per hour were reached during the chase through traffic in both directions and multiple red lights and stop signs were ignored during the pursuit noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Corrales eventually exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was located hiding in a backyard between a shed and a brick wall stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

At the time, Corrales was wearing an ankle monitor which confirmed his location during the entire incident added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant’s actions placed the victims, innocent members of the public, and dedicated law

enforcement officers in immediate and serious danger," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Rikole

Kelly who prosecuted the case. "Today’s convictions reflect accountability for conduct that could

have had catastrophic consequences."

Corrales is next scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Jan. 15, for a sentencing hearing where he faces up to six years in state prison and he was remanded into custody following the reading of his guilty verdict noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.