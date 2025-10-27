Two Camarillo men arrested in connection with Saturday morning robbery at Carmen Drive CVS

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Camarillo men were arrested in connection with a robbery at the CVS on Carmen Drive early Saturday.

On Oct. 25, around 5:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched for a reported armed robbery at the CVS at 351 Carmen Drive after a store employee reported two men had demanded cash from the register and threatened to hurt her if she didn't comply stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, one suspect implied he was armed, but no weapon was seen before the duo left the area on foot.

Deputies arrived at the scene, confirmed that a robbery had happened, and got detailed descriptions of the pair of men shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Two men matching those descriptions were located near a local hotel within minutes and both were detained without incident explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The men, a 24-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Camarillo, were booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.