Oxnard man arrested in connection with two shootings related to domestic violence incident

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 20-year-old Oxnard man has been arrested in connection with a pair of shootings earlier this month that are tied to an ongoing domestic violence incident.

On Oct. 4, around 4:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Valley Park Drive for a shooting stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old Oxnard man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and he was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators determined that a 20-year-old Oxnard man was responsible for the shooting and later that same week, the same man was involved in a shooting in El Rio noted the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators with local police and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office concluded that the pair of shootings were motivated by an ongoing domestic violence incident stated the Oxnard Police Department.

The agencies worked together to gather evidence linking the 20-year-old to both shootings and he was arrested for the second shooting in El Rio before being arrested while in custody for the first shooting explained the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, the 20-year-old is facing a charge of attempted murder in connection with the shooting on Valley Park Drive.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291 or through email at Diego.Estrada@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information about the case to the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7755 or online here or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting here.