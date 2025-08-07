Three Ventura County teens arrested in connection with April 11 shooting in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – Three Ventura County teenagers with ties to a criminal street gang have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Oxnard on April 11 that hospitalized a 25-year-old Oxnard man.

On April 11, 2025, around 10:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive for a reported shooting stated a press release Thursday from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 25-year-old Oxnard man with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and he was treated at the scene before being transported for further medical treatment at a local hospital shared the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified three people they believed to be responsible -a 19-year-old Oxnard resident, an 18-year-old Ventura resident, and a 16-year-old Oxnard resident- and that the motive for the shooting was on on behalf of a criminal street gang detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, during the third week of July and the first week of August, multiple search warrants were served in Oxnard and La Mirada in connection with the investigation.

All three of the suspects were taken into custody while the search warrants were being executed added the Oxnard Police Department.

The 19-year-old Oxnard resident was booked on three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, and assault causing great bodily injury noted the Oxnard Police Department.

The 18-year-old Ventura resident and the 16-year-old Oxnard resident were both booked on assault with great bodily injury and conspiracy shared the Oxnard Police Department.

All three are documented members of a criminal street gang and are now facing charges of violating the Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act, also known as a gang enhancement charge, explained the Oxnard Police Department.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291 or through email at Diego.Estrada@oxnardpd.org or Detective Jose Rodriguez at 805-247-8972 or through email at Jose.Rodriguez@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting its website here.