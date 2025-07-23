Ventura woman arrested for attempted kidnapping thanks to alert community members Tuesday

VENTURA, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of a ten-year-old girl Tuesday.

On July 22, around 4:21 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a witness who reported they saw the attempted kidnapping of a child near Hummingbird Street stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department Wednesday.

Officers learned that a 25-year-old woman was seen by several witnesses loitering in the alleyways of Hummingbird Street and looking into apartment windows noted the Ventura Police Department.

A ten-year-old girl playing with friends nearby saw the 25-year-old woman holding the girl's sweater in her hand before the 25-year-old woman began to chase the girl who then ran towards her home detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, the woman caught up to the girl and grabbed her and the ten-year-old began to kick the 25-year-old to escape her grasp.

The ten-year-old's mother heard the struggle and started fighting with the 25-year-old to free her daughter stated the Ventura Police Department.

The 25-year-old eventually fled the scene and multiple witnesses watched her and led responding officers to the Grand Avenue Post Office where the woman was taken into custody detailed the Ventura Police Department.

Ventura Police shared that while the ten-year-old was frightened by the incident, she was not physically injured.

The woman was booked into the Ventura County Jail for attempted kidnapping and child endangerment added the Ventura Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.