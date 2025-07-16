Two Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies charged with felony assault after off-duty altercation at Camarillo cantina

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Two Ventura County Sheriff's deputies, Dylan Davis of Ventura and Anthony Malagon of Camarillo, have been charged with felony assault after an off-duty altercation at a Camarillo cantina.

Davis is also facing a separate felony charge of spousal abuse and a misdemeanor battery charge in connection with the incident added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Wednesday.

On March 30, 2025, just after midnight, Davis and his wife were arguing inside El Rey Cantina before their argument continued outside and allegedly became physical detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Davis and Malagon are accused of both assaulting a security guard who was trying to intervene after seeing Davis assault his wife explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The security guard was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Davis is also being charged with battering an off-duty deputy who tried to restrain him during the altercation.

Both Davis and Malagon had their arraignments continued and are next due in Ventura County Superior Court on Aug. 7 of this year.

"The felony domestic violence and assault charges are particularly serious and reflect the outcome

of a comprehensive investigation by the sheriff department’s major crimes division," stated Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "No one is above the law, and our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to all crime victims."